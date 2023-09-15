Ladun Investment Company said Built Aluminium Factory, owned by its subsidiary Built Industrial Company, has signed two contracts with the Public Investment Fund (PIF)-owned Red Sea Global worth 102 Saudi riyals ($27.19 million), the company said in two separate statements published on the Saudi stock exchange on Thursday.



The first contract includes the installation of aluminium and facade works at villas, hotels, palaces and tourist resorts at Four Season Triple Bay in Amaala giga-project. The contract duration is 357 days and is valued at SAR77.5 million.



The second contract is to install aluminium and facade works at the Six Senses – Triple Bay in the Amaala. The contract term is 357 days and is valued at SAR24.4 million.

(Writing by D Madhura; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

