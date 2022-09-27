Saudi Arabia’s The Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC) has initiated site preparation works for the 10,3400-square metre Red Sea Marine Life Institute, which forms part of Triple Bay Marina in the Amaala giga project.

Bulk earthworks have been completed with over 170,000 cubic metres of soil transported, the developer of The Red Sea and Amaala projects said in an Arabic language press statement on Tuesday.

The three-storey, glass-reinforced concrete building will function as both a scientific research centre and a tourist destination and has been designed by UK-based Foster + Partners.

Work will begin on piling and shoring, followed by excavation of 12 metres below the surface water level for the Institute’s aquarium, the statement said, adding that the facility will be home to one of the world’s largest man-made reefs, measuring 40 metres long and 10 metres deep.

The Red Sea Marine Life Institute is part of Phase 1 of Amaala Triple Bay, which will open in 2024. Phase 1 consists of eight resorts with more than 1,200 hotel rooms, the statement said.

