Saudi-based Abdallah Abdin has announced that it has become the region's first ready-mix concrete company in the Middle East and North Africa to get Concrete Sustainability Council (CSC) certification; a key milestone that establishes it as a leader in sustainable construction in the Mena region.

This recognition makes Abdallah Abdin as the first ready-mix concrete firm outside Europe, South America and Turkey to achieve this feat.

Launched in 2017 as a global initiative to support the sustainable development goals (SDGs) in the concrete sector, the CSC is the only globally applicable certification system for ready-mixed and precast concrete.

With 1,288 active certified plants in 25 countries, CSC certification is recognized by leading green building labels such as LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) in the US and BREEAM (Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method) in the UK.

It highlights Abdallah Abdin’s dedication to implementing advanced sustainability practices and setting a higher standard for environmental and social responsibility, thus reflecting its commitment to Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and reinforcing its position as a forward-thinking leader in the construction sector.

"This milestone demonstrates our commitment to advancing Saudi Arabia’s leadership in sustainable development," said its CEO Tariq Abdullah Abdin.

"As the first company in the region to achieve this certification, we aim to set the standard for environmentally responsible construction while contributing to the Kingdom’s ambitious Vision 2030 goals and fulfilling the aspirations of our partners, particularly in Giga projects with NEOM leading the way," he added.

To mark the achievement, an award ceremony took place today at the company’s premises in Sharma, NEOM, where notable attendees from the industry and the company’s partners gathered to mark this significant accomplishment, which is expected to inspire similar efforts across the region.

Cynthia Imesch, Coordinator and Sustainability Manager at the CSC, said: "Abdallah Abdin’s achievement represents a significant step forward for the region’s construction industry. By integrating sustainability into their operations, they exemplify the transformative role businesses can play in achieving global climate objectives. Their leadership paves the way for broader industry adoption of these critical standards."

Rabih Fakih, Managing Director at Grey Matters, the regional system operator for CSC, said: "We are proud to support Abdallah Abdin in achieving this certification as it reflects the growing momentum for sustainable construction in the Middle East."

"This milestone not only highlights their leadership but also serves as an inspiration for other companies to adopt practices that align with the environmental aspirations of Vision 2030 and NEOM," he stated.

In addition to achieving CSC certification, Abdallah Abdin recently signed a MoU with Mena region Cryo and CarbonCure Technologies for collaboration on deploying carbon capture and utilization technologies across its facilities, aiming to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and enhance the sustainability of concrete production.

By leveraging innovative solutions such as injecting captured CO₂ into concrete mixes, the partnership aligns with Abdallah Abdin’s broader mission to lead in eco-friendly construction practices and actively contribute to the Kingdom’s decarbonization goals, he added.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).