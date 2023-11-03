Saudi Shura Council (appointed parliament) will next week debate possible compensations for domestic contractors who were affected by a government decision to raise fees for hiring foreign labour, a newspaper said on Friday.

The Arabic language daily Aliqtisadia said the council would discuss a Royal Decree creating a committee to determine damages for the contractors after the decision to increase fees for hiring expatriate workers, including visa fees.

“The Shura council will hold a session next week to debate a number of domestic issues…these include offering compensations to local contractors following the introduction of new rules concerning fees for hiring expatriate workers,” it said. According to the Saudi daily Okaz, such compensations could reach around 500 million Saudi riyals ($133 million).

