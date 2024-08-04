Saudi authorities said the key highway linking the kingdom to the Sultanate of Oman stands as a remarkable engineering feat in the heart of the Empty Quarter desert (Rub Al-Khali), serving as a vital artery that strengthens cooperation between the two Gulf nations across various fields.

This crucial roadway stretches 564km long - from the Batha Haradh intersection to the Empty Quarter border crossing.

Dubbing it as an engineering marvel, they said its construction took over 1.3 million work hours and a total of 750 specialized pieces of heavy equipment were used to tackle the harsh desert environment.

According to them, the project was implemented in two phases - Phase One involved the construction of a 319-km road reaching the Shaybah oil field, while the second phase extended from Shaybah to the Empty Quarter border crossing with Oman, covering a distance of 246km.

The highway's design prioritized the highest traffic safety standards, incorporating 30km night lighting, road markings spanning 12 million sq m and reflective markers and warning signs.

Additionally, rest stops for trucks and cars were provided on both sides of the road to ensure the safety and security of all users, it stated.

"This strategic project will significantly enhance trade and tourism between Saudi Arabia and Oman, facilitating the movement of pilgrims and visitors to the holy sites," stated the Saudi officials.

It also plays a pivotal role in achieving the goals of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy, thus solidifying the kingdom's position as a global logistics hub, they added.-TradeArabia News Service

