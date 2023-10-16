Saudi Arabia’s gigaproject NEOM has launched Leyja, an ecotourism destination with three hotels.

Leyja is located along the coast of the Gulf of Aqaba and winds inland through a natural valley surrounded by 400-metre-high mountains, NEOM said in a press statement.

Leyja’s three hotels, designed by top architects, will offer 120 boutique rooms and suites, split equally with 40 keys at each, and will combine innovative, ecological design and construction techniques to ensure the development integrates into the natural landscape.

The first property is for active adventure, while the second property rises from the rock to sit at the heart of the wadi’s largest oasis. The third property is a wellness retreat with a high-tech, reflective façade mirroring the surrounding beauty and valley walls.

Other flagship projects in NEOM include Sindalah luxury island; The LINE; Trojena, its year-round mountain destination and Oxagon, an industrial city and home to advanced and clean industries.

