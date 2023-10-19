Saudi Arabia has launched three new housing projects in the capital Riyadh comprising more than 1,400 units as part of an ongoing drive to expand citizens’ house ownership, according to the Housing Ministry.

The projects include “Sama Al-Forsan” and “Jawharat Al-Forsan” which comprise a total 1,063 units and are part the “Dahiyat Al-Forsan” district which includes the construction of nearly 50,000 houses accommodating over 250,000 people.

The National Housing Company, a subsidiary of the Ministry, said on its website that the third project “Miyar” comprises 374 houses and is also located Northeast Riyadh.

The three projects were launched in October and more units would be constructed as part of that district, which includes 11 housing projects.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

