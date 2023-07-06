Saudi Arabia has invited bids for the construction of a new park in the Western Mecca city with a total area of nearly 73 million square metres.

The government-owned Al-Balad Al-Ameen Company, the investment arm of Mecca Municipality, set September 4 as a deadline for bidding by local and foreign firms.

In a report on Thursday, the Saudi Arabic language daily Aliqtisadia quoted a company statement as saying the project includes “construction, investment, management and operation” of Al-Waseeq Park in Mecca city.

“The project comprises a park, buildings and associated facilities…applications can be obtained and received at the Company’s offices in Mecca,” the statement said.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

