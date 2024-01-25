Saudi Arabia - Kortech, a subsidiary of Hassan Allam Holding, a leading engineering and construction company in Mena region, has announced that its joint venture with Saudi electromechanical contractor Sharqawi, has secured a major contract for a medical wellness resort located within Amaala Triple Bay, an ultra-luxury destination along the kingdom's northwestern coast.

The project scope involves complete mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) works for a 75-key hotel, 13 branded residences, and villas with a total built-up area of 175,000 sq m.

The work ranges from HVAC, electrical, and light current systems to fire fighting and fire alarm systems, said the statement.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).