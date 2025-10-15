Dubai-based developer Binghatti Holding has sold almost 12,000 residential units in the sub-2 million UAE dirhams ($544,588) segment so far in 2025.



The data was compiled by DXB Interact, a Dubai real estate data aggregator, the developer said in a statement.



Binghatti has launched 13 new projects this year with a combined gross development value (GDV) of approximately AED 12.28 billion ($3.3 billion).



Collectively, these projects house more than 8,200 residential units and a saleable area exceeding 6.2 million square feet.



In July, Binghatti Holding unveiled Flare 01 and Flare 02, two residential towers in the Jumeirah Village Triangle, with a total of 1457 units and a combined GDV of AED 2.16 billion.



The company's AED 80 billion ($22 billion) portfolio currently includes around 38,000 units under development across more than 38 projects in Dubai.



The developer's profit more than tripled annually to AED 1.82 billion ($496 million) in the first half of 2015, driven by sustained demand for real estate in Dubai. Total sales reached AED 8.8 billion ($2.4 billion), with revenue rising 189 percent year-on-year to AED 6.3 billion ($1.72 billion) between January and June.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.