PHOTO
Dubai-based developer Binghatti Holding has sold almost 12,000 residential units in the sub-2 million UAE dirhams ($544,588) segment so far in 2025.
The data was compiled by DXB Interact, a Dubai real estate data aggregator, the developer said in a statement.
Binghatti has launched 13 new projects this year with a combined gross development value (GDV) of approximately AED 12.28 billion ($3.3 billion).
Collectively, these projects house more than 8,200 residential units and a saleable area exceeding 6.2 million square feet.
In July, Binghatti Holding unveiled Flare 01 and Flare 02, two residential towers in the Jumeirah Village Triangle, with a total of 1457 units and a combined GDV of AED 2.16 billion.
The company's AED 80 billion ($22 billion) portfolio currently includes around 38,000 units under development across more than 38 projects in Dubai.
The developer's profit more than tripled annually to AED 1.82 billion ($496 million) in the first half of 2015, driven by sustained demand for real estate in Dubai. Total sales reached AED 8.8 billion ($2.4 billion), with revenue rising 189 percent year-on-year to AED 6.3 billion ($1.72 billion) between January and June.
(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)
Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.