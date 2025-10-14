A R141.5m road upgrade project near Klapmuts and Joostenbergvlakte in the Western Cape is nearing completion.

The Western Cape Department of Infrastructure (DOI) initiated the project to upgrade 3.3km of Protea Road from gravel to a surfaced road and to rehabilitate 5.4km of Waarburgh Road, enhancing connectivity and safety in the region.

“The upgrading of Protea Road to a surfaced road includes a 300m cut and a 330m fill to realign these sections of the road so that they are safe for travelling at the 80km/h design speed. Only 1km of the surfacing work remains," said Jandré Bakker, DOI Director: Operational Support.

"On Waarburgh Road, auxiliary lanes will be built at the accesses to three businesses, a bus stop will be built at the Joostenberg Primary School, and drainage works will be undertaken, including the replacement of minor culverts and concrete and earth side drains. Erosion protection will be installed. Appurtenant works include fencing, road markings and road signs,” Bakker added.

“The project has created 223 short-term work opportunities and 38,468 person-days of work. An amount of R43.2m has been spent so far on procuring goods and services from targeted enterprises, and 12 local enterprises and eight emerging contractors have participated so far,” said Tertuis Simmers, Western Cape Minister of Infrastructure.

“Transport infrastructure like roads are enablers of economic growth and lay the foundations for future development. By improving access and mobility, we connect residents to opportunities, attract investment, and strengthen local economies.

"This project reflects how infrastructure delivery directly supports the Western Cape Government’s Growth for Jobs strategy, unlocking economic potential through targeted, sustainable investment in the places where people live and work,” Minister Simmers said.

The Western Cape Department of Infrastructure (DOI) project is scheduled to be completed within the next month.

Simmers concluded, “As we approach completion, I want to commend all our partners, contractors, and community members for their contribution to a project that will serve this region for decades to come.

"The department remains committed to delivering infrastructure that not only works for today but builds the foundation for a more inclusive, resilient, and prosperous Western Cape in the future.”

