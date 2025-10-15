Muscat – Oman’s three airport cities are aiming to attract more than US$800mn in total investment by 2030, according to a senior government official.

Salim al Harrasi, head of airport projects at the Civil Aviation Authority, said the roadmap for the development of Muscat, Salalah and Suhar airport cities has been completed.

“Today, direct investments in Muscat Airport City have surpassed US$80mn, with projections to exceed US$500mn by 2030, and a total of more than US$800mn across the three airport cities – Muscat, Salalah and Suhar – by 2030,” Harrasi posted on LinkedIn.

He noted that the initiative, which began in 2018, had reached a major milestone. “After seven years of work, I’m proud, together with my professional team at Oman Airports, to have completed the roadmap for the development of three airport cities in the Sultanate of Oman,” he said.

Harrasi expressed appreciation to Oman Airports’ Infrastructure Projects Team and consulting partners including Dar Al Handasah, SSH, F&M, Parsons International, ECG, NACO and Maysan for their role in preparing the master plans from 2018 to 2025.

The Muscat Airport City master plan features five dedicated clusters – Business Gate, Commerce/Free Zone Gate, Hospitality Gate, Aviation Gate and Logistic Gate – each designed to support different commercial and operational functions.

In July, Oman Airports signed a memorandum of understanding with Malaysian engineering and property group WCT Berhad to explore development and investment opportunities in and around Muscat International Airport. The agreement seeks to expand cooperation in developing key projects that enhance commercial, hospitality and entertainment offerings for travellers.

The project will focus on increasing investment returns and supporting Oman’s real estate development sector through new ventures that enhance the area’s long-term value.

Also in July, Oman Airports signed another agreement with Singapore’s Changi Airports International (CAI) to boost commercial and aviation revenues across Oman’s airports. The partnership will promote knowledge exchange and develop projects to improve the travel experience.

CAI will support initiatives to grow non-aeronautical revenues through land leasing and the creation of themed activity zones for residents and visitors.

