DOHA: At a cost exceeding QR1 billion, the Public Works Authority 'Ashghal' announced the commencement of the Roads and Infrastructure Development Project in Umm Slal Mohammed West, as part of its comprehensive plan to develop infrastructure services across the country.

In a press release, Ashghal said the project aims to develop the internal road network in the area and raise safety standards, in addition to developing infrastructure facilities and providing advanced services to meet the needs of residents and respond to future urban growth requirements.

Project Engineer at the Roads Projects Department at Ashghal Eng Noor Ashkanani emphasized the importance of the Umm Slal Mohammed West project, which will serve around 747 citizen land plots.

It will implement an internal roads network and provide connectivity to public facilities and main roads, such as Al Mazrouah Road.

It will also provide integrated and advanced infrastructure services, including sewage and rainwater drainage networks, to serve the population expansion and commercial projects currently under construction in the area.

Eng Ashkanani explained that the project includes the development and construction of 36.5 km of internal roads, while ensuring traffic safety.

More than 1,200 street lighting poles, road signs, and road markings will be installed, in addition to 73 km of pedestrian paths and 12 km of bicycle paths, and 5,000 parking spaces.

Landscaping works will also be carried out, covering an area of 385,000 sqm.

Infrastructure development works include the construction of a 27-km sewage network, an 83-km stormwater and groundwater drainage network, 38 km of potable water lines, and a 24-km treated wastewater network.

The project is located in Umm Salal Mohammed West area, bordered by Al Mazrouah Road to the West and Umm Salal North Road to the Northeast.

It covers a total area of approximately 3,180,000 sqm. Before commencement of work, the project was divided into four geographical zones, which will be worked on sequentially, with the aim of accelerating completion and minimizing the impact of construction work on the area.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

