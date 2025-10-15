Cairo - Squares Developments has launched Sage Lakes Residence in the New Administrative Capital (NAC) with total investments of EGP 15 billion, marking its third project.

Located in the R8 district, the 33-acre project aligns with the company’s expansion strategy to diversify its investment portfolio and customer base, according to a press release.

Sage Lakes Residence offers units ranging from studios to villas up to 258 square meters, with a dedicated villas zone around artificial lakes.

It includes a mosque, church, commercial spaces, medical clinics, administrative offices, and family services.

The development is being executed in collaboration with Hafez Consultants and International Project Management Company.

Meanwhile, construction is set to begin in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, with the company targeting EGP 5 billion in sales for the first phase.

Talaat Gorgous, Chairman of Squares Developments, said the NAC’s advanced infrastructure and government support continue to attract major developers.

He added: “Our upcoming project is planned to be launched in the North Coast to ensure greater diversification of our investment portfolio.”

From his side, Haron Abd Elghany, CCO of Squares Developments, announced that the project’s first phase is available with a 2.50% down payment and up to 10-year installments. The COO noted that the company aims to expand its investment portfolio to EGP 22 billion.

