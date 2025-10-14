KUWAIT CITY - The Central Agency for Public Tenders (CAPT) has approved the request of the Ministry of Public Works to set Oct 27 as the date for negotiating prices with the four companies bidding for the establishment of entrances and exits at Jaber Al-Ahmad City.

CAPT decided during its meeting last Wednesday. All bidders have been required to include detailed price and quantity tables in their bids.

The agency excluded two companies for not meeting the conditions and specifications, and the bidding process closed on Feb 18.

The project includes the establishment of entrances and exits in two locations in Jaber Al-Ahmad Residential City -- one is the southern entrance and exit linking to Jahra Road, and the other is the eastern entrance and exit linking to Doha Road.

It is worth noting that the ministry has been holding negotiation sessions with the winning companies to determine the best and most cost-effective bid.

Arab Times | © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

