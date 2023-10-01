ROSHN Group, the PIF-powered giga-project, announced on Sunday the opening of sales for the latest phase of SEDRA, the Group’s flagship integrated community development in Riyadh.

SEDRA Phase 3 will add 3,438 more homes to ROSHN’s first integrated development, with 1,904 units for sale in this initial sales tranche, the developer said in a press statement.

SEDRA 3 will occupy 1.8 million square kilometres of 20-million square metre SIDRA development.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

