Saudi Egyptian Developers has launched for sales process for the second phase of the ‘Arabesque’ project near the Museum of Civilization.

Mohamed Al-Taher, CEO of Saudi Egyptian Developers said the second phase will offer 340 housing units of various sizes distributed within 13 buildings.

New Urban Communities Authority (NUCA) has contracted marketing, selling and customer service for its Arabesque project to Saudi Egyptian Developers. The project is the first integrated gated urban community in the Majar al-Oyoun area in the heart of Old Cairo, one of the most important and beautiful tourist and historical areas in Cairo.

Al-Taher said the buildings have distinct facades designed in the classical ‘arabesque’ style with modern touches.

He said the Arabesque project comprises of 79 buildings containing 1,924 residential units of different sizes, in addition to commercial units, and includes restaurants, cafes, cinema, theatre, and a commercial mall.

