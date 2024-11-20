Ezditek, a Saudi data centre and digital infrastructure services provider, has commenced construction of its flagship data centre, RUH01, in Riyadh.

Situated on a 35,000 sqm plot within Princess Nourah Bint Abdulrahman University, RUH01 is designed to support sustainable and scalable digital transformation.

The25 megawatt (MW) facility is expected to go live by the first quarter of 2026 and cater to public and enterprise customers in the Saudi central region, the company said in a press statement.

No financial details were given.

The construction of RUH01 follows the launch of a joint venture with Luxembourg-based Gcore to deploy an ‘AI Factory’, which can be used for building, training, and deploying generative AI solutions locally and globally.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

