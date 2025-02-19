Construction activity in Saudi Arabia is likely to peak between 2025 and 2030, according to Saud Alsulaimani, country head - Saudi Arabia, JLL.



Construction and contracting companies are likely to witness large inflows of investments this year, he told Ashraq Business, an Arabic TV channel.



Demand for residential units, especially in integrated communities, and hotel keys will increase as the Kingdom hosts major projects such as Expo 2030 and 2034 World Cup, he stated.



The construction sector is forecast to grow from the current $70 billion to $91 billion by 2029, driven by strategic projects, Alsulaimani said.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

