Saudi’s Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority (ZATCA), in collaboration with the National Centre for Privatisation & PPP (NCP), has prequalified five companies for the Development and Operations of Customs Warehouses Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) project.

The project entails the development and operation of Customs Warehouses at 38 Points of Entry (PoEs) across the Kingdom under a 15-year Design - Build - Finance - Operate - Maintain - Transfer (DBFOMT) contract.

The list of prequalified companies are:

Al Drees Petroleum & Transport Services Company Alfanar Company MADA International Holding Vision International Investment Company (Vision Invest) Lamar Holding

The Expression of Interest (EOI) notice was issued in October 2024.

(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.