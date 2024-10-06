Saudi's Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority (ZATCA), in partnership with the National Centre for Privatisation & PPP (NCP), has initiated the tendering process to procure customs warehouses through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.



In a joint press release, the NCP announced the opening of the Expression of Interest (EOI) and Request for Qualification (RFQ) phases for the development and operation of customs warehouses at 38 Points of Entry (PoEs) across the Kingdom.



The project encompasses the design, construction, and maintenance of 13 warehouses, including 12 newly constructed facilities and the renovation of an existing warehouse.



To be delivered under the Design-Build-Finance-Maintain-Operate-Transfer (DBFMOT) model, the contract will span 15 years, covering the construction and operational phases.



The operational scope includes the loading and unloading of goods, operation of forklifts, cranes, trucks, and provision of cleaning services. Additionally, the project will involve equipping all 38 warehouses with new machinery.



Interested companies are invited to submit their Statement of Qualification (SOQ) by 14 November 2024 at 3:00 p.m. KSA time.



(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

