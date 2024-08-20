King Salman International Airport Development Company, a subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), has awarded four design and engineering contracts to local and international companies to develop King Salman International Airport in Riyadh.

Foster & Partners, a British architecture and engineering firm, will design the master plan for the airport, which covers a total area of ​​57 square kilometers, state-owned SPA reported.



US-based Jacobs Engineering will provide consulting services for the detailed master plan of the airport and the design of the new runways.



Mace, a UK-based consulting and construction company, will apply global best practices, innovations and advanced methodologies in all planning and construction stages.

Nera, a Saudi company specializing in technical and operational solutions for aviation, will oversee the design of the airspace to enhance air traffic efficiency and improve operations using the latest technologies.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, who also chairs the PIF, announced the master plan for King Salman International Airport in November 2022.

The airport project aligns with Saudi Arabia’s vision to transform Riyadh to be among the top 10 city economies in the world and to support the growth of Riyadh’s population to 15–20 million people by 2030.

