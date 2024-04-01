Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has awarded a number of contracts under a three-year plan to improve 22 bus stations and depots (16 bus stations and 6 bus depots).

The project scope covers carrying out infrastructural works on buildings, providing comprehensive passenger facilities, passenger waiting terminals, driver service offices, bus overnight parking spaces, engine maintenance workshops, and dedicated bus inspections and maintenance bays, said RTA in a statement.

The overall objective is to introduce a new, holistic service experience that significantly improves the quality of public transport services, it stated.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, said: "Building public bus stations and depots forms a key part of RTA's strategy to enhance the public transport infrastructure. It aims to encourage the community to opt for public transport in their daily movements."

"The project goes beyond the traditional function of stations, aiming to not just facilitate passenger mobility but to enhance the overall travel experience. This encompasses offering comprehensive services that contribute to passenger happiness, improving accessibility for people of determination, providing bicycle racks, and ensuring seamless connectivity with Dubai Metro and taxi services," he added.

The project covers enhancing 16 stations designated for public bus passengers including nine stations at Deira and seven in Bur Dubai, namely: Mall of the Emirates, Sabkha, Jebel Ali, Al Quoz, Ibn Battuta, Hatta, Gold Souk, Al Qusais, Deira City Centre, Al Ghubaiba, Union, Al Satwa, Al Rashdiya, Abu Hail, Etisalat, and Al Karama.

The bus passenger terminals will be renovated along with building facades, system infrastructure works will be implemented, and prayer rooms will be added at select stations, said RTA in a statement.

The project covers also developing six bus depots at Al Khawaneej, Al Qusais, Al Ruwyyah, Al Aweer, Jebel Ali, and Al Quoz. These will see the revamping of inspection lanes, providing engine wash lanes, drainage system improvements, floor maintenance, and the installation of new system infrastructure and rehabilitating public facilities.

In addition to providing drivers residential quarters at Jebel Ali and Al Quoz Depots, the scope of exterior works across all stations covers installing traffic signals & sidewalks, revamping external lights, infrastructure work for security systems, redesigning the bus parking yards at five stations, and adding initial test zone at Al Khawaneej, Al Ruwyyah, and Al Aweer depots, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

