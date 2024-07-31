Roshn Group, Saudi Arabia’s leading multi-asset class real estate developer and a PIF Company, has announced the development of an iconic 45,000-seat stadium in Southwest Riyadh.

Spanning over a 450,000 sq m area, the landmark mixed-use project will encompass a wide range of shops, restaurants, and hospitality venues.

At its heart lies the main sports and event floor, seamlessly connecting the various facilities with an open and cohesive design.

According to the developer, Roshn Stadium will become an icon in Southwest Riyadh, characterized by its modern crystalline design emerging into the sky from the surrounding district inspired by the urban fabric and architectural features of Saudi Arabia’s central region.

The stadium represents a pivotal step in Roshn’s expansion into mixed-use development across various sectors, including sports facilities.

This underscores the group’s commitment to enhancing quality of life through sustainable real estate development in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

Visitors to the stadium will enjoy access to sports facilities such as walkways and public green spaces, making it a vibrant destination, it stated.

On the new sporting facility, Acting CEO Dr Khalid Johar said: "Roshn Stadium embodies the group’s strategic transformation as a multi-asset class developer. We are proud to undertake this ambitious project, which will contribute to improving the quality of life and supporting economic growth in line with Saudi Vision 2030 while providing a unique gathering place in Riyadh and enhancing the Kingdom’s attractiveness to host international events and sporting competitions."

Designed to meet the requirements for hosting the most prominent international sporting events, the stadium will also host other entertainment, cultural, and social events, he stated.

Its sustainable design also incorporates the latest water and energy management technologies, including solar panels integrated into the stadium’s infrastructure.

The roof design enhances air movement, ensuring adequate ventilation and controlled access to sunlight inside the stadium during daylight hours, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).