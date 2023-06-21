Raimondi Middle East, a leading manufacturer of topless and luffing cranes, has announced that it has deployed four Raimondi flat-top cranes at the construction site of one of Sharjah’s major residential developments, Vida Residences Aljada.

Owned and developed by the Sharjah-based developer, Arada, the four branded buildings in the Vida Aljada complex are the first of the three Emaar Hospitality properties that will be built in the northern emirate’s largest mixed-use destination.

Installed by the Raimondi technical team in May, the four MRT111-8t present identical configurations in terms of jib length of 50m and tip load of 2.3 tonnes.

All cranes are equipped with hoisting gear of 30kW and a drum capacity of 450 m, lifting at a maximum speed of 100 m per minute (m/min), said a top official.

"This project represents a key milestone for Raimondi Middle East, as we continue working with Arada on the construction of the largest and fastest growing mega-project in Sharjah," said Wael Hasan, the Commercial Director, Raimondi Middle East.

Hasan emphasised that participating in one of the first partnerships builds between two of the UAE’s master developers is a source of pride for the Raimondi site team.

"In terms of tower heights, the flat-tops are currently operating in freestanding with heights under the hook (HUH) ranging between 36 m to 48 m; however, Raimondi Middle East will support each crane anchoring and climbing procedure, based on the jobsite progression, to bring the machines to the final heights of 63 m and 69 m," he added.

