PHOTO
Qatari investment company Estithmar Holding has completed the concept designs for a tourism village it is planning to build in the Iraqi capital Baghdad, according to official reports.
The publicly listed company presented design to Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Sudani, who laid the foundation stone for ‘Rixos Baghdad’ project on Tuesday.
In a report published at the weekend, the official Iraqi news agency said the project would have a total area of around 115,000 square metres and would include a 23-storey luxury hotel comprising 242 rooms and 22 presidential suites.
In June 2023, Estithmar Holding announced the signing of three MoUs worth $7 billion with Iraq’s National Investment Commission to develop new cities, five-star hotels and manage and operate several hospitals in Iraq.
(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)
Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.