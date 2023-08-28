Qatari investment company Estithmar Holding has completed the concept designs for a tourism village it is planning to build in the Iraqi capital Baghdad, according to official reports.

The publicly listed company presented design to Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Sudani, who laid the foundation stone for ‘Rixos Baghdad’ project on Tuesday.

In a report published at the weekend, the official Iraqi news agency said the project would have a total area of around 115,000 square metres and would include a 23-storey luxury hotel comprising 242 rooms and 22 presidential suites.

In June 2023, Estithmar Holding announced the signing of three MoUs worth $7 billion with Iraq’s National Investment Commission to develop new cities, five-star hotels and manage and operate several hospitals in Iraq.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

