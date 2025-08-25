Qatar’s Public Works Authority (Ashghal) is expected to award the construction contract for Package 1 of the Sheehaniya Roads and Infrastructure Work Project in the fourth quarter of 2025, according to a source.

The project, located in Al Rayyan Municipality, covers approximately 55.6 hectares, including two environmental flooding areas. The scope involves construction of roads and infrastructure for residential and public use plots.

The tender was issued on 20 May 2025 with bid submissions closing on 29 July 2025.

“The contract award is expected in October 2025,” the source told Zawya Projects. “Work is scheduled for completion in the third quarter of 2028, with a construction period of 1,095 days from commencement, including mobilisation.”

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

