Qatar’s Public Works Authority (Ashghal) is expected to award the consultancy services tender for Phase 4 of the Al Uqda Equestrian Complex in Al Khor in the second quarter of 2026, according to a source.

The scope covers post-contract award consultancy services for the design and build of Phase 4, including design lead, electrical works and construction supervision, and engineering consultancy.

The tender was issued on 3 August 2025, with bid submissions due by 14 September 2025.

“The award is expected in February 2026,” the source said, adding that his own estimate of the project cost is $80 million. He said the project is targeted for completion 1,120 days from the commencement date.

Phase 4 includes construction of a new grandstand building with an approximate built-up area of 5,000 square metres (excluding outdoor seating), located adjacent to the existing grandstand, which will be modified for administrative use.

Additional works comprise a new straight racetrack section of around 1,000 metres, racetrack facilities, modifications to the existing track, construction of an underground tunnel, racetrack LED lighting, as well as media, radio broadcast and audio-visual systems.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

