The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) has revealed ‘Ashghal 2023’ plan concerning building projects. The year 2023 witnessed the tendering of new projects package to include 22 building projects with an approximate value of QR4.1 billion.

More projects will also be put for tender in the third quarter of this year, it added.

Ashghal Projects Affairs Director Eng. Yousef Al Emadi pointed out that Ashghal continues to complete infrastructure and public buildings projects according to the state plan.

Al Emadi pointed out that six projects worth QR1.1 billion, which include the construction and development of several buildings in coordination with various authorities.

Al Emadi explained that about 10 projects are under implementation with an estimated value of more than QR3 billion, most notably the development of Hamad General Hospital, the establishment of the Madinat Khalifa Health Center, Qatar Sidra Academy and the rehabilitation of the veterinary laboratory building of the Ministry of Municipality.

He added that there are six other projects under design, such as the two projects of the courts complex and the Court of Appeal and Cassation, which was recently announced for a design competition to obtain the most beautiful architectural plan, in addition to the design of the main post office building in the Thumama area and the design of the land transport customs building.

Al Emadi said another package of projects is also planned to be launched in the third quarter of 2023 based on the plans set.

