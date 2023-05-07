Qatar’s Public Works Authority (Ashghal) is expected to award the design and supervision consultancy services contract for its New Court of Cassations Building and Court Complex in Doha by the third quarter of 2023, according to a source.

“The bid submission is currently underway, and the design consultancy contract is expected to be awarded by September 2023. The tender document for the consultancy contract was issued on 1 May 2023 with the bid submission deadline of 30 July,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

The project is slated for completion by the end of fourth quarter of 2026, the source said, adding that his estimate of the project cost is $70 million.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)