Qatar is expected to begin construction work on the new Lusail Museum later this year, according to a CNN Travel report.

Lusail Museum, designed by the Pritzker Prize–winning Swiss architectural firm Herzog & de Meuron, will be located on the Al Maha Island in Lusail just north of Doha.

Lusail was the home of Sheikh Jassim bin Mohamed bin Thani, the Founder of Qatar, and his story will be woven throughout the museum.

The museum will be 30 m (98 feet) tall, spread over five levels. The building will have a footprint of 11,000 sq m on a site that’s more than 10 times that size and will include areas for art exhibitions and a “think tank” space for discussions on global issues, the report said.

The museum is expected to be completed in 2029.

Much of the museum’s design is inspired by Muslim architecture and culture, as well as the surrounding environment, says architect Jacques Herzog. He explains that the crescent shape, found throughout Islamic culture, was a key factor when designing the building. Inside, a crescent-shaped “boulevard” will guide visitors through the museum.

“It’s a piece of identity for some Muslim dynasties but also in a more pragmatic way, it’s a boulevard curve where you don’t see exactly where it ends. That’s a detail which is important for us,” says Herzog. “Where you start and where you end is not really predetermined and it leaves room for imagination.”

Last December, the location for the museum was marked with a ground-breaking ceremony. New renderings of the building have also been recently released.

