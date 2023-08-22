Qatar Public Works Authority (Ashghal) is expected to award the main construction contract for its $45 million Qatar Academy project at Sidra by fourth quarter 2023, according to a source.

“The new tender for the main construction contract was floated on 23 May 2023 with the bid submission deadline of 11 July 2023. The contract is expected to be awarded by early October 2023,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

The scope of work involves the construction of an academy building and the overall project is expected to be completed by end of fourth quarter 2025, the source said.

The post-contract professional consultancy services tender was issued on 28 November 2022 with the bid submission was scheduled on 1 January 2023, a second source told Zawya Projects, adding that the contract award is expected to be announced in early July 2023.

