Saudi Arabia intends to issue 12 bids for investment in the development of its ports during 2022 as part of privatisation plans in its maritime industry, a local newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) will invite the private sector to “seize” these investment opportunities that involve at least 8 ports in various areas of the Gulf Kingdom, the Arabic language daily Aliqitisadia said.

The paper quoted a Mawani statement as saying all the contracts that will be awarded to local and foreign firms would be on “BOT” (build-operate-transfer) basis.

“These projects cover various works at the Kingdom’s ports on the Gulf and the Red Sea…all these investment opportunities will be launched this year,” the statement said.

They cover container and cargo services, other maritime services and facilities, towing, fire-fighting and anti-pollution services, it added.

The statement noted that the projects, part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 economic diversification scheme, aim to “turn the country into a major maritime logistics hub.”

In the first quarter, Mawani in cooperation with National Centre for Privatisation & PPP (NCP) had rolled out Public-Private Partnership (PPP) projects for eight multi-purpose terminal concessions, and for marine services across Saudi ports.

In April, Mawani had announced that it had received Expressions of Interest (EOI) from 64 companies for the Marine Services PPP project.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)