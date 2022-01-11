The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani), in cooperation with the National Centre for Privatisation & PPP (NCP), announced on Tuesday the launch of the Request for Qualification (RFQ) for its Priority Concessions procurement project to interested local and international investors.

NCP said in a statement that Mawani is planning the award of eight multi-purpose terminal concessions across eight commercial and industrial ports in Saudi Arabia.

These concessions are intended to provide several services related to the handling of general cargo, RoRo, bulk, containers and livestock, and are expected to be procured under a long-term public private partnership (PPP) agreement using the Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT) model, the NCP statement said.

"The concessions aim to increase the level of services provided to target groups such as the private sector, importers and exporters and to contribute to achieving Vision 2030 goals of the Kingdom becoming an international logistical hub," the statement said.

The final day to submit Statement of Qualification (SOQ) is 9 February 2022.

The list of ports and concession terminals are as follows:

Jazan Port - Jazan Multipurpose terminal Jubail Commercial Port - JCP Multipurpose terminal King Fahd Industrial Port Jubail - KFIP Jubail Multipurpose terminal Ras Al Khair Port - RAK Multipurpose terminal Yanbu Commercial Port - YCP Multipurpose terminal King Fahd Industrial Port Yanbu - KFIP Yanbu Multipurpose & Container terminal King Abdul Aziz Port Dammam - KAPD Multipurpose & Ro-Ro terminal Jeddah Islamic Port - JIP Multipurpose & Ro-Ro terminal

According to the RFQ document available on NCP's website, the four priority concessions located on the East coast, namely RAK Multipurpose terminal, KAPD Multipurpose & Ro-Ro terminal, JCP Multipurpose terminal and FIP Yanbu Multipurpose & Container terminal, are proposed to be procured under Wave 1. The remaining four concessions on the West coast are proposed to be procured under a subsequent Wave 2.

The Request for Proposal (RFP) release date for Wave 1 is likely in March 2022 and for Wave 2, RFP is expected to be issued in April 2022, the RFQ document said.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

