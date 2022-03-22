The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani), in cooperation with National Center for Privatization and PPP (NCP) is seeking expression of interest (EOI) for marine services projects at eight major commercial and industrial Saudi ports.

The long-term agreements will be awarded to experienced private sector companies through a competitive procurement process, in accordance with the Private Sector Participation (PSP) Law, said a Saudi Press Agency report.

The agreements will include basic marine services such as anchorage, pilotage, towage, berthing and unberthing and mooring, as well as additional services such as pollution control, firefighting, etc.

Interested local and international private sector companies can download the EoI document from the NCP website (www.ncp.gov.sa). The final date to submit the EOIs is April 07, 2022 at 03:00 pm. Following the EOI phase, request for qualifications (RFQ) will be issued to all EoI respondents, it said.

Marine services are instrumental to establishing world-class ports sector practices and attract best-in-class specialised partners, furthering Mawani's contribution to position the kingdom as a global logistics hub in line with the National Transport and Logistics Strategy under Saudi Vision 2030, the report added.

