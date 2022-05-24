The expansion of Oman Avenues Mall, located in capital Muscat, is nearing completion, the mall's developer said in a press statement.

The shopping centre with an existing built-up area of 30,000-sqm is owned by Al Taher Group and operated by the UAE-based Lulu Group.

The statement said the four-phase makeover project includes Oman’s first IKEA megastore, expansion of the road network around the mall, and other infrastructure enhancements.

It said the four-laning of the road behind the mall would be completed in the coming days while two bridges connecting the road to either direction of Sultan Qaboos street, and a new street-level connection from Sultan Qaboos street to the lower ground parking would be completed soon.

The mall will also have a dedicated flyover connection, which is scheduled to be completed in the latter part of the year, while new parking spaces and enhanced connectivity for existing parking spaces are being created, according to the statement.

“We are pleased that the expansion works of Oman Avenues Mall are on schedule. Al Taher Group is dedicated to delivering result-driven outcomes and this is because we are fully equipped to take on new global market prospects,” said Saud Mohammed Al Khalili, Development Director, Al Taher Group.

"We are also future-proofing a key asset that is important to Oman and its numerous flagship retail outlets, restaurants and leisure facilities, therefore, attracting more local and international visitors. It will also enable us to serve new communities that are located around the Mall," added Gogi George, General Manager, Development and Leasing, Lulu Group International.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)