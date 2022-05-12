Iraq intends to invite investors for projects involving the construction of 20,000 houses in the Eastern Wasit Governorate, its Governor was quoted on Thursday as saying.

The Governorate will this year announce “10 investment opportunities” in the housing sector within plans to tackle its housing problems, Governor Mohammed Al-Miyahi told the official Iraqi news agency.

“Our target is to build 20,000 houses…we intend to do this by offering 10 opportunities to investors, who are interested in such projects,” Miyahi said.

He noted that the Governorate, which borders Iran, decided to offer housing projects as investment after previous bad experiences to fund them from government coffers.

“We have decided that the best option is to offer the maximum number of housing complex projects as investment,” he added.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)