Iraq’s Northern autonomous Kurdistan region is planning to build 20,000 houses as part of a programme to provide cheap housing for low-income citizens, the official Iraqi Alsabah newspaper reported on Monday.

Work on the project is expected to begin within a month and it will be offered as “investment” to private developers, the paper said, quoting Mohammed Shukri, Chairman of the Kurdistan Investment Commission (KIC).

Shukri said the project has a large area, stretching between Zakho and Halbaja cities and that more units could be built, depending on demand by potential residents.

“This projects targets low-income citizens to ensure housing for the majority of the people…we have already obtained approval from the concerned authorities for the allocation of land for the project,” he said.

Shukri noted that KIC would soon announce project terms and would invite interested investors.

