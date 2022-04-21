Dubai South has signed an agreement with Discovery Land, a US-based luxury real estate developer and operator of private residential club communities, to develop a 2-square kilometre (sq km) luxury golf community that would include mansions, villas, an 18-hole golf course and premier amenities.

The agreement was signed by Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South, and Michael Meldman, Founder and Chairman of Discovery Land in the presence of Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Aviation City Corporation, according to a statement published by the Government of Dubai Media Office.

Dubai South is a 145 sq km, master-planned city focused on aviation, logistics and real estate.

