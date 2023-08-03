RAK Properties has released the tenders for two of the six plots allocated to the upcoming beachfront residential buildings on Hayat Island, Mina Al Arab.



The remaining four plots for the Bay Area apartments project are under the final design stage, the developer said in its first half of 2023 financial report, adding sales will commence in the coming month.



The two Bay Residences Phase 1 towers on Hayat Island are under construction. Phase 2, comprising 324 apartments, is also under development. The two phases are moving ahead as per the set timetable.



Construction is ongoing to develop 146 apartments at Gateway Residence 2 on Hayat Island as of first half 2023.



Construction is progressing for an additional 89 luxury villas and townhouses at Marbella Villa Phase 2 at Mina Al Arab.



Work on Bayviews, a 344-unit tower on Hayat Island, is due to commence at the end of third quarter of 2023.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)