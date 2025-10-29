Egypt - Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly today inaugurated the redeveloped Ataba Market in downtown Cairo, one of Egypt’s oldest and most famous popular markets.

The project is part of a state plan to modernise informal markets and preserve distinctive heritage areas.

The inauguration was attended by Manal Awad, Minister of Local Development and acting Minister of Environment, Ibrahim Saber, Cairo Governor, Ibrahim Abdel Hadi, Deputy Governor for the Western Region, and senior officials from the ministry, governorate, the Greater Cairo Reconstruction Authority, the National Organisation for Urban Harmony, and implementing bodies.

Madbouly affirmed that the project fulfils President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi’s directives to revive historic areas, regulate commercial activity in informal markets, and transform them into organised, civilised commercial centres aligned with sustainable urban development, while preserving the area’s unique heritage and architectural character.

Awad stated the project aims to create a safe and civilised commercial environment that supports the integration of informal activities into the formal economy. It also seeks to raise the economic and investment value of downtown Cairo, in line with “Egypt Vision 2030”, and to improve the quality of life in the heart of the capital.

Awad noted that the Greater Cairo Reconstruction Authority implemented the EGP 50 million project, excluding utility costs, with funding from the Ministry of Local Development and in coordination with the National Organisation for Urban Harmony, adhering to high technical and engineering standards.

The Minister added that full coordination with traders, shop owners, and beneficiary representatives during development ensured designs met their needs and provided a safe, organised work environment while preserving the site’s historical identity. Awad said the project benefits 473 individuals, making the redeveloped Ataba Market a civilised model combining authenticity and modernity, reviving one of Cairo’s ancient commercial symbols, and embodying the state’s vision for more organised and civilised cities.

Cairo Governor Saber informed the Prime Minister that the development followed a model approved by the Minister of Local Development, in cooperation with the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), and in coordination with the National Organisation for Urban Harmony. He added that the work provides a safe environment for visitors, vendors, and shop owners in the area and serves as a model for other streets in the district.

Following the inauguration, Said Abdel Khaleq, Head of the Strategic Management and Local Development Sector at the Ministry of Local Development and project supervisor, gave a detailed presentation on the project’s phases and components, showcasing state institutions’ integrated efforts to restore the capital’s historic radiance in a contemporary, civilised form.

Abdel Khaleq explained that the development covered three main streets, totalling 321 meters in length, with a 4-metermain passageway maintained for emergency vehicles and pedestrians. It included improving 105 shop facades, restoring and upgrading four architecturally distinct buildings, and renovating 11 properties overlooking the market.

Utility networks, including sewage, water, electricity, and telecommunications, were completed to 100%. Development works, also 100% complete, involved paving with interlock, installing fire-resistant awnings allowing natural light, modern lighting to highlight aesthetics, designing shop facades and signboards with high-quality materials like cladding and cement board, painting doors, providing designated vendor tables, and installing an integrated CCTV system to enhance security.

The Prime Minister toured the project, inspecting the quality of work. He met street vendors, one of whom remarked, “We never dreamt of something like this… We thank the President and all government officials for what has been done.” Another vendor said, “We now have a stable place, without having to flee as before.” Before departing, Madbouly urged vendors to preserve the achievement, stating, “You are the most important factor in preserving this project, and you are its beneficiaries, so take care of it.”

