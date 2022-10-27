Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province Cement Company announced that its unit Prainsa Saudi Arabia has signed a contract with Nesma & Partners Contracting Company to supply precast elements for the first phase of The Avenues Riyadh mall project at an estimated cost of 370 million Saudi riyals ($98.45 million).

The company will carry out the design, manufacturing, transportation and installation of precast elements, Eastern Province Cement Company said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange.

The contract duration is 20 months, the statement added.

Prainsa Saudi Arabia is 100 percent owned by the Eastern Province Cement and specialises in precast concrete works.

