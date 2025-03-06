Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) has extended the deadline for receiving bids to appoint a project management consultancy (PMC) for its upcoming central business district (CBD) on the outskirts of Riyadh, according to the Dubai-based project intelligence portal MEED.



The CBD will include a proposed 2-kilometre megatall tower.



The deadline for bid submission was extended to 20 March from 4 March 4, the report said.

Construction of Jeddah Tower, the world’s tallest building at over 1,000 metres, is currently underway in the Kingdom.

Potential bidders are Aecom, Bechtel, Jacobs, Parsons, and Turner, all US-based, and the UK’s Mace, MEED said, adding that the work scope covers both the tower and the CBD.



Jeddah Tower is expected to cost more than 100 billion Saudi riyals ($26 billion).

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

