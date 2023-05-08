Muscat – The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism will open the first phase of Oman Botanic Garden by end of 2023. Billed as one of the world’s largest botanical gardens, it is located in Al Khoudh spread over 430 hectares.

Salim bin Mohammed bin Said al Mahrouqi, Minister of Heritage and Tourism, confirmed through his twitter handle that the project and construction work in the garden are progressing rapidly.

The garden has received Royal blessings of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik and will be a tourist landmark with multiple uses. It will be added to the list of iconic landmarks in the sultanate showcasing its diverse geography, according to the minister.

It will showcase all the native plant species of Oman in carefully created natural habitats, including bone-dry deserts to lush green monsoon forests. The garden will also showcase traditionally cultivated crops and the many ways people use plants in Oman.

The project is the first of its kind in the sultanate and the region; no other botanical garden represents the entire flora of one country in habitat settings. ‘It will present an unprecedented opportunity for visitors to experience the flora and vegetation of Oman while learning about the agricultural heritage, rich cultural traditions and legendary hospitality of the country,’ according to the developers of the project.

Based on Royal Decree No 25/2023, the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism will exercise all powers stated in the Law on Nature Reserves and Wildlife Conservation for the project. The minister will issue the regulations/bylaws and decisions necessary for the implementation of the decree through coordination with concerned authorities.

The garden will include cable cars, nurseries, visitor centre, research centre, field study centre, habitat gardens, habitat pavilions, amenity areas, play areas, and family zones for fun and relaxation in a garden setting that is unique to Oman.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

