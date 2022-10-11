The phase one of the mixed-use masterplan project in Al Hajar mountains of Oman is now complete, this was announced yesterday by Stirling Hospitality Advisors (SHA). The four-phase project launched in June 2022, with SHA spearheading the development across the tourism and hospitality sectors to optimise the destination’s economic potential and attract further investment. The mixed-use project encompasses an overarching strategy to develop an attractive, profitable destination, appealing to domestic and international travellers.

Working together with governmental agencies, local investment groups, internationally-renowned master planners, and infrastructure and sustainability advisors, SHA — one of the leading boutique advisory institutions in the region — is now initiating the second phase of the project. This includes the development of one of the ridges of the Hajar Mountains into a holistic tourist destination, highlighting Oman’s highest terrain and unique history and artisanry.

The sectors SHA is currently covering includes looking at creating all types of accommodation; from wellness escapes and luxury hotels to more standardised 3- and 4-star offerings, as well as family-run B&Bs, which maximise the local community’s involvement. SHA is also looking into the potential development of niche products such as lifestyle boutique hotels, glamping solutions, container camps and farmhouses, catering to diverse customer needs and raising the destination’s competitive edge, enhancing overall tourism in the country.

Stretched along the northern coast of Oman, from southwest of Muscat to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Al Hajar Mountains are a six-hour drive away from Dubai, making for the ideal getaway destination for travellers looking for an adventure in the wild terrains or a luxurious and relaxing weekend in the mountains.

Tatiana Veller, Managing Director of Stirling Hospitality Advisors said: “We are delighted to be working on Oman’s stunning Hajar Mountains and developing world-class real estate and hospitality projects with internationally renowned groups. We have successfully finished the first phase of the project and we look forward to continuing working alongside our partners in driving new opportunities to attract investment and connect experiences with assets to ensure overall success.”

