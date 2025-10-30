US-based global engineering services company Parsons announced on Thursday that it has been awarded a 210 million Saudi riyals ($56 million) design and construction supervision contract for Phase 2 of the Diriyah project

The 5-year contract was awarded by the project developer Diriyah Company.

The scope covers design and delivery of neighbourhood parks, open spaces and over 55km of streetscape, and design and construction supervision of the public realm of Diriyah Phase 2 comprising streets, footpaths, accessible open spaces and civic buildings and facilities.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

