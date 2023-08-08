New York Stock Exchange-listed Parsons Corporation has won the design engineering consultancy services contract for a new road and infrastructure framework from Qatar’s Public Works Authority (Ashghal).

The $52 million, six-year contract includes conceptual, preliminary, and detailed design for roads and infrastructure projects within Doha city, the company said in a stock exchange statement.

“Frameworks like this will help improve access and decrease congestion, thereby decreasing transportation costs,” said Pierre Santoni, President, Parsons MEA.

With just over three million population, more than half of Qatar’s population lives in the capital city Doha.

The statement said that establishing a new road and infrastructure framework supports Qatar National Vision 2030.

Parsons started working with Ashghal in 2002 and recently collaborated to deliver transportation planning services for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

