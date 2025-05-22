The real estate market in Egypt is witnessing significant growth momentum and activity on the back of easing inflation and currency stability, according to JLL’s latest Q1 2025 Cairo Market Dynamics report.

The hospitality sector saw the opening of two 5-star hotels, namely the Hilton Cairo Nile Maadi Hotel and Sofitel Cairo Downtown Nile, in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025. This added 870 keys to Cairo’s hospitality sector.

JLL expects 650 keys to be added in the 4- and 5-star segments by the end of the year, raising the total stock from the current 27,800 keys.

In the office market, 10,500 square meters of new leasable space were added in Q1 2025, with 615,300 sqm expected by end-year.

As for the residential market, 7,500 new units were delivered in the three months to March, bringing the total stock to more than 300,000.

About 28,500 units are projected to be added to the residential market this year, mainly in East Greater Cairo.

Q1 2025 also saw the addition of 27,000 sqm of new space in Cairo’s retail sector. This brought the total stock to 3.22 million sqm.

Ayman Sami, Country Head of JLL Egypt, said: “Cairo’s real estate market demonstrates remarkable adaptability and growth potential, driven by a confluence of factors including stabilizing economic conditions and easing inflationary pressures.”

“We are seeing consumer preferences across sectors evolve, and developers who can anticipate and respond to these trends will be best positioned to capitalize on the short- and long-term opportunities,” Sami noted.

“Government initiatives are stimulating economic growth, making Cairo’s real estate market increasingly attractive for both domestic and international investors,” he added.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).