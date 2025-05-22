Qatar is set to sign its first public-private partnership (PPP) for a new QR20bn high-end beach resort Thursday, as the nation pivots its tourism development towards maximising its coastal attractions, Qatar Tourism Chairman HE Saad bin Ali al-Kharji has announced.



Speaking at the Qatar Economic Forum Wednesday, he said the project signifies a strategic shift towards maximising the nation’s coastal attractions and offering distinctive luxury experiences.



According to al-Kharji, the centerpiece of this expansion is the “Simaisma Project,” located just a 20-minute drive from the Raffles Doha hotel. He added that this expansive development will feature a “Land of Legends Theme Park” with diverse attractions and a golf course, promising a world-class experience for visitors.



He said further details on the PPP project, involving Qatar Tourism, the Public Work Authority, and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, are expected to be announced Thursday.



Al-Kharji also revealed that Qatar is placing a moratorium on new hotel licenses, with the exception of beach, waterfront, and resort properties. Currently, he said Qatar boasts a portfolio of 40,000 hotel rooms, with an additional 7,000 in the pipeline. This strategic adjustment aims to channel future development towards high-value coastal experiences that align with Qatar's vision for luxury tourism.



The discussion, moderated by Joumanna Bercetche of Bloomberg Television, also explored the intrinsic link between luxury and sustainability in Qatar's new wave of development. Al-Kharji underscored that this integration is by design, woven into the fabric of every recent project in Doha.



“Luxury and sustainability are very well integrated here in Qatar, in every and each project been developed recently in Doha,” al-Kharji said. He cited several examples, including the Ras Abrouq resort, a “great habitat hotel” built within the environmentally sensitive Al Reem Biosphere Reserve.



The Qatar National Convention Centre, a beacon of sustainability in the region for over a decade, boasts a LEED Certificate. Furthermore, Msheireb Downtown Doha exemplifies this dual focus, designed as both a luxurious and environmentally friendly urban space.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).