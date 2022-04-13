Maysan Properties SAOC has signed with Khimji Ramdas on Sunday related to the first phase construction of Maysan Square project in Duqm.

Signed by Sadiq Jaffer Sulaiman, CEO of Maysan Properties and Hritik Khimji, Director of Khimji Ramdas, the agreement was for the construction work at Maysan Square in Duqm.

Sadiq Jaffer Sulaiman, CEO, Maysan Properties, said that there is a demand for quality office spaces in the region, which is expected to see a population growth of around 200,000 over the years.

Sadiq Sulaiman added, “Duqm is quietly emerging as one of the fastest growing economic hubs in the region. The response has been impressive from investors despite the pressures of the pandemic that prevailed for most of the past year. We aim to deliver and create an iconic business district.” Maysan Square is strategically located in the centre of Duqm, 10 minutes away from the port and 15 minutes from Duqm Airport.

“Khimji Ramdas is pleased to associate with Maysan Properties on one of its renowned projects (Maysan Square). We believe that Maysan Square plays an important part in Duqm’s importance as a vital business, logistics and industrial hub in the Sultanate & the region,” Hritik Khimji, Khimji Ramdas Director Abdul Fattah Joudi, CEO, Lines and Vision, the architectural and engineering consulting firm for Maysan Square, “Our aim isn’t only to keep up with the changing trends in the industry, but also aspire to influence them and contribute to the advancement of architecture in the region. Maysan Square - Duqm is certainly one of our prestigious projects in the region.” The project’s first phase consists of an office complex with three wings and is comprise of 258 units that are divided between offices and retail spaces. All units are available to all nationalities for purchase with the benefit of having a residency visa and operating on a tax-free zone. The complex will be built on the built-up area 25,500 m2 over a construction period of 24 months.

The project will include 20 buildings constructed across five phases within Oman’s first Lifestyle Business District.

